AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Pedernales Electric Co-op reported 3,000 customers were without power in far south Austin early Monday morning.

According to its website, the power outage covered most of the Olympic Heights neighborhood west of Menchaca Road and north of FM 1626.

The company said the outage was reported at 3:50 a.m. The power was restored by 8 a.m.

KXAN called Pedernales Electric Co-op for more information about the outage.