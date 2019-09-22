3 teens arrested in connection to Algarita Avenue shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three teens were arrested Thursday in connection to a south Austin shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a shots fired call Wednesday at 6:22 p.m. and were dispatched to 1222 Algarita Avenue near Interstate Highway 35. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim bleeding with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness at the scene told police he heard multiple gunshots and saw the victim running from a white SUV with tinted windows.

At 7:06 p.m. police responded to a second shots fired call in the 4600 block of South Pleasant Valley Drive. A witness told investigators he heard four or five gunshots which he believed came from a light-colored SUV.

Later that evening police performed a traffic stop on a grey colored SUV that did not stop at a stop sign at Spring Meadow Drive and Nuckols Crossing Road. During the stop, Harrus Carlton, 18, Amilcar Jose Somarriba Mungia, 17 and Guadalupe Tellez, 17 were taken into custody. All three teens admitted to driving to an apartment complex in south Austin to buy narcotics.

The suspects told police they were planning to rob the man they were meeting to buy drugs from. They said when they arrived at the scene the suspects said they called the victim who met them in the parking lot with a bag containing the drugs. They said the plan was to surprise the victim and take the bag.

According to the suspects, when they surprised the victim there was a struggle. They said the gun went off striking the victim in the chest.

After they left the scene the suspects told police they saw people flashing gang signs at them at the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Drive and Teri Road. Mungia said Carlton fired shots at them from the front passenger seat of the car.

After police searched the suspect’s car they found a pistol, ammo and a bag described as the one taken from the victim.

Carlton, Mungia and Tellez were arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They each also face a bond of $75,000.