3-month repaving project resumes Monday on Southwest Parkway, lane closures expected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works is resuming efforts to improve Southwest Parkway beginning Monday as it starts on two projects.

Crews will be out Monday morning working on a street rehabilitation and a mill and overlay project that will take place along different sections of Southwest Parkway, east and west of West William Cannon Drive.

A street rehabilitation project will occur from West William Cannon Drive eastward towards Mission Oaks Boulevard. Crews are repaving the road, and the job is expected to take about three months.

Crews will also begin a more routine mill and overlay project from West William Cannon Drive going west to just beyond Amarra Trail. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will receive the treatment and some lane closures may be in effect during this period. The mill and overlay project is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Work hours for the project are:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, when needed

Vehicles will have access to Southwest Parkway in both directions at all times while work is occurring, but individual lanes will be closed to allow crews to safely work.