Texas defeated Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at Gregory Gym in Austin. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in program history, three Texas Longhorns were named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Senior Logan Eggleston earned her third consecutive first-team distinction while Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal were named to the top team for the first time.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In all, six Longhorns made the four All-America teams. Madisen Skinner was named to the third team while Molly Phillips and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres were honorable mention selections.

Eggleston leads Texas with 4.32 kills per set, 372 for the season, with a .300 hitting percentage. She’s the school record holder for service aces in a career with 207.

O’Neal led the country in hitting percentage at .448 and she leads the team with 110 blocks. She’s third on the team with 194 kills.

Fleck averages 4.38 digs per set, the highest for a Longhorns libero since 2017, and she was named the Big 12 Conference libero of the year. She was a third-team All-American last year for UCLA.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres is No. 9 in the country with 11.3 assists per set and helped the Longhorns to the best hitting percentage in the country at .339. In total, Ka’aha’aina-Torres racked up 1,017 assists so far this season.

Skinner was second on the team with 3.62 kills per set and added 69 digs with 42 blocks. Phillips hit .295 for the year with 180 kills and 60 blocks.

Texas takes on San Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday in the NCAA volleyball semifinals from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.