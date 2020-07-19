Members of law enforcement motorcycle club involved in deadly Hill Country crash, 1 person arrested

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were involved in a serious wreck Saturday resulting in three deaths.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened around 12:10 p.m. on State Highway 16, or Medina Highway, just south of Kerrville.

DPS said the wreck involved six motorcycles and one vehicle. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said members were on a ride in celebration of the club’s birthday, when another person crossed the center line.

While DPS said three others were hospitalized for their injuries, the sheriff’s office is reporting nine in critical condition.

The person that crossed the line was arrested and charged with several counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

DPS said the crash is still being investigated, and no further information will be released at this time.

Kerrville is about two hours west of Austin.