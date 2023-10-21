AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people were burned in a fire at Austin High School Saturday afternoon, according to a social media post by Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

According to the post, three adult patients were burned “after fuel tanks reportedly caught fire.”

The concession area at Austin High were the fire occurred. (KXAN Photos/Emma Oertling)

A KXAN executive producer was at the school, and said that the fire started near a grill at a concession stand. Prior to the fire, Austin High School Orchestra Boosters were hosting a “Monster Concert & Carnival” fundraiser event.

The Austin Fire Department posted an image of where the fire started. It shows a generator, a gas can and a cylindrical tank.

AFD said that an accidental flash fire occurred at Austin High during a fundraiser event. The agency released this photo of where the fire happened, which shows a generator, a gas can and a cylindrical tank. (Courtesy Austin Fire Department)

AFD said that the fire was an “accidental flash fire from gasoline.”

ATCEMS reported all three patients suffered burns and were classified as trauma alerts by EMS personnel.

STARFlight transported one patient with serious injuries by air, and ATCEMS transported the other two, to a Dell Seton Medical Center. Of the two transported by ATCEMS, one had “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” and the other had minor injuries.

The Austin Police Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.