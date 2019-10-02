25 lives saved after overdoses since new Williamson County pilot program began

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-five people’s lives have been saved in the 17 months since Williamson County started a pilot program to address the opioid crisis there, according to an update Tuesday.

Annie Burwell, the director of the county’s Mobile Outreach Team, says those 25 people were resuscitated using naloxone, an injection or nasal spray that can help block the effects of opioids during an overdose. Since the program began last year, it’s distributed 17,000 doses of naloxone to 103 different agencies and also taught 53 “overdose rescue classes,” according to a tweet from Williamson County.

The Commissioners court learned about these statistics in a presentation updating them on the progress of the Opioid Emergency Response Pilot Project. Commissioners also approved the contract funding the program.

