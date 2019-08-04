24-year-old Ohio man identified as Dayton mass shooting suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials identified the suspect and victims in the Dayton mass shooting that left nine people and the suspect dead. Dayton Police confirmed the suspect is a 24-year-old white male named Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in the Oregon District. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

According to police, officers patrolling the Oregon District during bar closing time heard gunfire erupt and saw a large crowd running away.

Police immediately ran toward the gunfire and found the shooter. Police said he was actively firing and attempting to enter a crowded bar.

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the first 30 seconds of the shooting. The rifle was fitted with a magazine that allowed it to have a capacity of 100 rounds, police said.

Police said Connor Betts arrived in the area with his sister, Megan K. Betts, earlier in the evening. Megan Betts was identified as one of the victims killed in the shooting.

“The information we have is that they all came in the same vehicle, but they separated at some point,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl

In a news conference Sunday afternoon just after 1 p.m., Dayton police identified the nine people killed as:

Megan K. Betts, 22

Monica Brickhouse,39

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Saeed Saleh, 38

Logan M. Turner, 30

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Nicholas Cumer, 25, was one of the victims killed in the Dayton mass shooting. (Maple Tree Cancer Alliance/Karen Wonders

Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

Police have not speculated on the motive for the shooting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the shooting. They have set up a website for the public to submit any tips.

The Dayton community will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, Sinclair Community College in Dayton confirmed the suspect was previously enrolled at their school.

Our hearts are broken for so many members of this wonderful community this weekend. A senseless tragedy occurred in our community and our thoughts are and will remain with the victims and their friends and families. We have learned that the person who is suspected of perpetrating this heinous crime was previously enrolled as a Sinclair student though was not actively enrolled this summer term. We are actively working with law enforcement to provide any and all information we may have to assist them in the response to this horrific act. We will respond in a timely manner to inquiries on this matter. As our community comes together in responding to this tragedy, each of us must play a part and we stand ready to do ours. Dr. Steve Johnson, President of Sinclair College.



Surveillance video shows moments after shots were fired in Dayton

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings early Sunday.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Ohio State Rep. Mike Turner said on Facebook that his daughter and her friend were in the Oregon District when the shooting began and ran home.

“My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible Dayton Police presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. My daughter & friend fled into#OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am. As they ran home, I followed their progress & prayed for them & our community. Thank you to Dayton Police for their bravery in stopping this evil,” Turner said on Facebook.

