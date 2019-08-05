22nd victim dies from El Paso Walmart shooting, hospital officials say







EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/Border Report) – Two more people have died from their injuries after the shooting at an east El Paso Walmart Saturday.

A gunman opened fire at the Walmart at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. His violence has resulted in 22 deaths and 25 injuries.

Police announced the news of the first victim Monday morning via tweet.

“Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one,” police said in the tweet. “Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.”

Hospital officials confirmed one other person had died in their update Monday morning. Medical Director of Trauma at Del Sol Medical Center Stephen Flaherty said teams have been providing continuous care to victims.

“The nursing staff has been incredible,” Flaherty said. “The ICU nurses have been amazing. At most times, there have been 2-3 nurses at the bedside of each of these patients.”

Del Sol’s CEO said he’s been in touch with families.

“As I’m hugging the guy of a son who just lost his mom he’s talking about the nurses and the doctors and complimenting them to me and that’s what he was thinking about at this point and being able to convey just what a phenomenal job of all the doctors all of the Del Sol family has done.”