2019 ‘Quesoff’ donates over 18,000 meals to Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2019 ‘Quesoff’ gave cheesy goodness to the masses and attendees reciprocated with donated meals to the Central Texas Food Bank this past weekend in downtown Austin.

Mohawk Austin hosted the celebration and contest for cheese dip last Saturday which featured 30 different quesos for a good cause.

The event was able to raise 18,592 meals for the Central Texas Food Bank in three hours.

The dips were judged in five different categories. Eldorado Cafe was the big winner, earning the ‘Best in Show’ prize and the top spot for ‘Veggie’ queso.

Photo: Jessica Alexander/Jealexphoto.com