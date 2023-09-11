AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday evening, the Austin Police Department will discuss special event staffing with the Public Safety Commission.
According to the public documents related to the department’s presentation, the amount of largest-scale special events is up 88.89%, and the amount of the smallest-scale special events is up 288.24%.
Below is a yearly breakdown of the number of special events in Austin from 2019-2023.
The Public Safety Commission will consider action on a recommendation to Austin City Council regarding the use of overtime and unsworn staff members to staff events.
Austin City Limits Music Festival, one of the city’s largest-scale events, is less than one month away. The event typically requires police overtime and supplemental law enforcement help. APD listed the following factors as challenges the short-staffed department faces when it comes to special events.
- Officer vacancy rates
- Double overtime pay for patrol, patrol support shifts
- An increased number of events and venues
- Officers are limited to 36 hours of overtime per week
KXAN will update this article after APD speaks at tonight’s Public Safety Commission meeting.