AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday evening, the Austin Police Department will discuss special event staffing with the Public Safety Commission.

According to the public documents related to the department’s presentation, the amount of largest-scale special events is up 88.89%, and the amount of the smallest-scale special events is up 288.24%.

Below is a yearly breakdown of the number of special events in Austin from 2019-2023.

Austin special event breakdown presented during the September Public Safety Commission meeting.

The Public Safety Commission will consider action on a recommendation to Austin City Council regarding the use of overtime and unsworn staff members to staff events.

Austin City Limits Music Festival, one of the city’s largest-scale events, is less than one month away. The event typically requires police overtime and supplemental law enforcement help. APD listed the following factors as challenges the short-staffed department faces when it comes to special events.

Officer vacancy rates

Double overtime pay for patrol, patrol support shifts

An increased number of events and venues

Officers are limited to 36 hours of overtime per week

KXAN will update this article after APD speaks at tonight’s Public Safety Commission meeting.