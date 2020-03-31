2 patients positive for COVID-19 at Austin’s West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two patients at West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in south Austin have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company statement.

The facility, which is located on Slaughter Lane, notified state health authorities and is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to the statement provided by Brooke Ladner. Ladner is a senior vice president of business development with Regency Integrated Health Services, a parent company that operates 57 facilities in Texas, according to its website.

“The health and safety of the patients and staff of West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is the highest priority. We thank the staff for their commitment to the health of all patients at West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” the statement said.

West Oaks is one of several nursing homes and assisted living centers in Austin that have reported residents, patients and staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the new viral disease that has caused a global pandemic.

COVID-19 can be deadly, and it is most dangerous for the elderly and people with existing health problems.

On Monday, KXAN reported a “small group” of residents at Gracy Woods Nursing Center in north Austin tested positive for COVID-19. The administrator of Gracy Woods said those residents had left the nursing center and gone to the hospital for unrelated reasons before testing positive. It is not clear if the Gracy Woods residents had COVID-19 while they were in the nursing center.

KXAN reported on March 27 a worker at Brookdale Senior Living in West Lake Hills had tested positive for COVID-19.

John Darby, Executive Director for the Texas Organization of Residential Care Homes, said the entire nursing and assisted living industry is bracing for the effects of COVID-19.

“It’s a tragic situation that really shook the industry at its core,” Darby said in a previous interview with KXAN.

As of Tuesday morning, Travis County has 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. There are nearly 141,000 cases nationwide, with 2,405 deaths from the disease.

You can read more about KXAN’s coronavirus coverage here.