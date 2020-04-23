2 more nursing home deaths in South Texas border community; another in Laredo from COVID-19

McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — Two more nursing home residents and another South Texas man have died from COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

Cameron County officials announced that a 55-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman who lived at the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen, Texas died from coronavirus, resulting in a total of nine deaths from the novel virus in the county to date. Veranda is one of two nursing homes, within five miles of each other, that have both become a hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

“Having to report the loss of lives to COVID-19 is very difficult,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., said. “Unfortunately, this virus is taking years away from a person’s life and robbing time they could have spent with family and loved ones.”

Sentiments of condolences were also expressed on Wednesday by Laredo city officials who announced the 12th death from COVID-19 in Webb County.

Laredo Health Director Dr. Hector Gonzalez (Courtesy Photo)

“Yes unfortunately we have had another fatality for a total of 12 and we want to relay our condolences to the family,” said Laredo Health Director Dr. Hector Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the man was in his 60s and suffered from underlying complications.

“The majority of our persons are in the younger age group and recover, most of them at home,” he said.

Laredo and Webb County officials said on a video conference call with media Wednesday that so far 302 people have tested positive for coronavirus; 19 remain hospitalized with 14 in intensive care units at area hospitals.

Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, reported 33 cases and three deaths, Gonzalez told Border Report.

Cameron County has had 321 cases of COVID-19 and Hidalgo County has had 275 cases and three deaths.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.