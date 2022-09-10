FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – During a traffic stop Tuesday, a Drug Interdiction Investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office “detected several criminal indicators associated with Drug Trafficking.”

According to a release, the driver of the vehicle in the traffic stop consented to a vehicle search, and the investigator found two kilos that tested positive for cocaine hidden in the dash compartment.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jose Aguilar, and a passenger identified as 35-year-old Sergio Flores, were both arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

The charges for both individuals listed in the report were felony possession of a controlled substance.