TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are being transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree in west Travis County Thursday night, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Just before 10 p.m., ATCEMS responded to the crash in 13200-133445 block of FM 2769 Road near Cedar Park.

One person was pinned in the vehicle and was extricated shortly after 10 p.m. STARFlight is preparing to take that patient from the scene to a hospital, and an ATCEMS ambulance will bring the second person to a hospital, the tweet said.

This is developing story. The road is shutdown as officials work to clear the crash.