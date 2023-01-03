Austin Police are investigating a shooting on Ebert Road in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Blake Devine)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say three people were shot at a party in east Austin early Tuesday morning.

Police told KXAN officers were called to Ebert Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Ebert is near Springdale Road and East 12th Street.

Police said one of those who was shot may have life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, five people are in custody. Four of them were in a vehicle and one was on foot.

APD said it’s not clear if those who were shot knew the person who shot them.

Police had Springdale Road blocked between Prock Lane and Tanney Street while they investigated overnight, but the road was cleared around 5:40 a.m.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted that paramedics transported two patients with gunshot wounds to a local trauma center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN for updates.