TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash just northwest of Austin Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., ATCEMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 13047 Pond Springs Road, the tweet said. Medics said one patient was pinned in their vehicle, and extrication was in progress.

Furthermore, medics confirmed both patients were taken to St. David’s Round Rock with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.