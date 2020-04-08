2 dead in crash on SH 71 frontage at SH 130

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a crash late Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of the TX 71 westbound service road and the TX 130 southbound service road.

Police continue to investigate the crash and have the intersection blocked off.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics declared two adults dead on the scene. They were pinned in their vehicle. A third patient refused treatment.

This is a breaking story. Please stay with KXAN for updates.

