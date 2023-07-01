WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Williamson County Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KXAN.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at State Highway 95, half a mile south of Coupland Drive, DPS said.

A Chevrolet pickup, occupied by a man driver, was traveling north on SH 95, DPS said. Then, a Ford F-350, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling south on SH 95. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet traveled onto the wrong side of the road and struck the Ford, according to DPS.

Both vehicles caught fire, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No more details were available Saturday, and DPS said the investigation into the incident is on-going.