2 dead, 1 hurt in northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say two people died and one person was hurt after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Cameron Road and the westbound lanes of East Anderson Lane around 3:30 a.m. They say the intersection will be closed until at least 7 a.m.

The two who died at the scene were both in the same vehicle. The other person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is not clear which vehicle ran the red light but say a car and a box truck were involved.