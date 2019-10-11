2 Austin-area kids will fly from ABIA to Disney World through Make-A-Wish

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin-area kids wished for a chance to go to Disney World and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas is making it come true.

A send-off party is in order for kids Eko and Samara, and their families, Friday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Eko is from Pflugerville and Samara is from Austin. They are part of 21 Make-A-Wish children around the country departing for the Florida resort. Another group of six international children with join them for a welcome party in Orlando. That’ll be followed by a special celebration on Oct. 12 at Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida, where they’ll stay for a week.

Kathrin Brewer, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas, said in the press release: “A wish helps children become stronger, more energetic, and more able to battle their critical illness.”

