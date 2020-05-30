$2.4 million worth of meth hidden in saw machine, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers intercepted a load of methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million on Monday at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

Officers were conducting a secondary inspection on a 1999 Ford F-550 carrying a saw machine when a drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The machine and drugs had a combined weight of 172 pounds, though an exact weight the meth alone has yet to determined.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement efforts for these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country,” said Gregory Alvarez, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

On May 23, CBP officers seized a similar amount of meth at the Hidalgo-McAllen Port of Entry in Hidalgo, Texas.

A 20-year-old Houston woman allegedly hid more than 122 pounds of meth inside the gas tank of her Ford pickup. The drugs were worth an estimated $2.4 million. That case was also turned over to ICE-HSI.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.