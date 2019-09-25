183A toll expansion in Williamson County one step closer to becoming reality

The expansion of 183A will stretch over six miles throughout Williamson County. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — TxDOT officials recently wrapped up the environmental analysis releasing its Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for Phase III of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s 183A toll road expansion in Williamson County.

The toll road expansion will stretch 6.6 miles from its current endpoint in Leander near Hero Way to a mile past the intersection of US 183 and SH 29. CTRMA officials have plans to build the toll road in the median of the US 183. It will be a two-lane toll road with plans to eventually widening to 3 lanes in each direction.

Officials at CTRMA said the next step is to finish up the final design and select a contractor next summer before construction takes off late next fall. Transportation officials added this will give drivers another option to travel and shave some time of their commute.

