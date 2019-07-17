18-year-old sentenced to 24 years in prison in fatal drug deal shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-year-old, accused of a 2018 murder in south Austin, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty by a Travis County jury Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued Jalen Ray Veliz and two other suspects robbed 19-year-old Isaac Christopher Morey during a drug deal in April 2018 at 412 E. William Cannon Drive.

Prosecutors say Veliz then shot and killed Morey.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, he was armed with a rifle and fired a single shot, striking the 19-year-old. All three men implicated in Morey’s death were 17-years-old at the time.