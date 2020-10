Austin Police shut down I-35 after a crash involving a van and an 18-wheeler. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 35 in south Austin Thursday night after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a van.

Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened just north of Slaughter Lane after 11:30 p.m.

APD says the highway should reopen by 3 a.m.