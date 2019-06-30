18-wheeler crash closes entrance ramp on US 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler crash northwest of Austin near Anderson Mill has closed a northbound entrance ramp to US Highway 183.

According to Austin fire, the truck lost control on the wet roads and crashed into a bridge column at US 183A and Avery Ranch Boulevard. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Authorities say the truck was hauling 1000 cases of water. The tow truck on the scene was unable to move the truck while it still contained its cargo. Austin firefighters got to work unloading the truck so it could be cleared from the area.

The northbound entrance ramp from Avery Ranch Boulevard onto US 183 has been closed. Traffic is still able to turn down Avery Ranch Boulevard. Austin Police says they will provide an update as soon as the ramp reopens.