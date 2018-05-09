17 people at women’s NCAA golf tournament in Austin get sick

Several golf players participating in the women’s NCAA Austin Regional golf tournament have had to sit out this week due to some kind of sickness spreading through the teams.

Austin Public Health says 17 people became sick during the tournament.

“Started feeling really sick, nauseous and had diarrhea and vomiting,” explains Kevin Williams, head coach of women’s golf for East Carolina University.

Williams said he got sick early Monday morning and about 12 hours later, one of his players got sick too. Most of the team, four total players, were sick; three of them went to the emergency room Monday night. Their team was disqualified from the tournament on Tuesday because they didn’t have enough players to compete.

“It’s very disheartening, to be honest with you. They’ve worked really hard this year and we felt like coming in we had a really good shot,” said Williams.

The UT Golf Club, where the tournament is being held, conducted a deep clean on Tuesday. People who reported getting sick not only ate there but at least three other restaurants in the area.

“We all had a lot of the same stuff, but two of the girls in our party didn’t get sick so we’re not quite sure where it came from, I’m not so sure it’s food poisoning,” explains Williams.

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health says finding the source of the virus could be tough, so they are reminding everyone to wash their hands thoroughly. The health department says it will not be collecting any stool samples since all of the people who got sick live outside of its jurisdiction. The samples are typically the way investigators determine what caused the illness.

