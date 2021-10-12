15-year-old boy hit on road where another teenager was killed two years ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital recovering after being hit by a driver along East Yager Lane earlier this month.

The boy suffered a skull fracture and doctors had to perform two brain surgeries. His mother said he will require physical and occupational therapy before getting back to normal. The mother and other neighbors are just thankful he’s alive. Neighbors are frustrated as this is not the first time a 15-year-old has been struck by a driver in the area.

In 2019, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a similar crash. Neighbors are calling on the city to make a change as they say the area is growing and they need the infrastructure to go with it.

City of Austin leaders said in a statement they’re working on it. Both the Austin transportation and public works departments said they are working to develop a sidewalk project along East Yager Lane from Jourdan Crossing to Cottage Promenade. They do not have a set construction timeline but because this area is part of the 2016 Bond-funded sidewalk project listed in the 2021 MAP, construction should begin by 2024. However, neighbors say that’s not soon enough.

“It’s not a matter at this point of being startled and upset it’s like angry now because we’ve been talking about this,” Tarik Aossey said. “Two children have been struck one killed and one probably impacted for his life, families are impacted, drivers are impacted and still nothing so somewhere the line has to be drawn.”

Neighbors also complained about speeding drivers. ATD officials plan to conduct some speed studies that could potentially lead to speed limit changes on East Yager Lane and surrounding streets.

The area is covered by both city council members Leslie Pool and Natasha Harper-Madison. Harper-Madison’s office confirms they are aware of the issue and will be meeting with city staff Tuesday to discuss what can be done to ensure no one else gets hurt again.