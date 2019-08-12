14-year-old girl dies in single car crash near La Grange

FAYETTE CO, Texas (KXAN) — A single car crash on Airport Road four miles east of La Grange ended in the death of a 14-year-old girl Friday afternoon, according to DPS.

Erin Marie Albrecht, 14, was involved in the accident while riding in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Kia Optima. DPS found that the driver lost control around a curve and struck a fence. It was determined that the car was traveling at an unsafe speed.

Albrecht was air evacuated to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin where she died of her injuries Saturday morning.

The crash is still an active investigation.