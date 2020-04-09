14 remain in intensive care as COVID-19 cases add up in El Paso-Juarez area

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — COVID-19 cases continue to multiply in the region, as El Paso reported 28 new cases Tuesday night and Juarez recorded two more on Wednesday morning.

El Paso now stands at 153 cases with no fatalities and Juarez at 16 with four deaths. The situation remains fluid, as 27 patients remain hospitalized in El Paso 10 of them in intensive care; and 14 are in Juarez hospitals, including four reported in “very serious” condition and under a ventilator this morning.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Juarez, Mexico is growing. (Graphic courtesy Government of Chihuahua)

Health officials on both sides of the border continue to remind residents to obey standing stay-at-home orders and practice frequent hand washing as well as social distancing rules.

The U.S.-Mexico border remains open but travelers are urged to only cross the border for essential activities such as work, business and medical care, among others.

