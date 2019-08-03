One killed, one hospitalized after Cedar Park drive-by shooting

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are searching for a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday morning.

Police say two people were shot from their vehicle at the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard and US Highway 183A at approximately 6 a.m.

Cedar Park shooting Saturday, August 3. (KXAN Photo / Todd Bynum)

According to police, the victims’ vehicle was approaching the intersection when another vehicle, which police say was driven by the suspect, drove up to the victims, fired several rounds, then drove off.

One of the victims, a Hispanic male passenger in his 20s, was found dead inside the vehicle at the scene while the driver, a Hispanic male in his 40s, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries for emergency surgery.

The investigation is actively exploring “all avenues,” according to police, though they believe that there is not any immediate danger to the public.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is asking that drivers avoid the area and find alternate traffic routes while the scene is investigated until about midday.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Lt. Larry Bond at 512-260-4766.