13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community

(WWBT) Thirteen sisters from “Our Lady of the Angels Monastery,” in Crozet, Virginia are making cheese sent from heaven.

For the past 30 years, sisters from Our Lady of the Angels Monastery have been making Gouda cheese.

“We put a lot of love and prayer into our cheese,” says Sister Barbara.

Once every few weeks the nuns take turns working 13-hour shifts to make Gouda cheese in the monastery’s barn.

“The former owner of the property had a cheese making business going on here when we came but it became dormant for a while, so we revived it,” says sister Barbara.

They’ve mastered the art of cheese making to raise money for everyday living expenses and to also give to less fortunate.

“We do manual work in order to support ourselves,” Sister Barbara explains.

