13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 34 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 13 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new cases were reported in Bolivar, Coahoma, Desoto, Hancock, Harrison, Madison, Pearl River, and Perry counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34.

Mississippi Cases

New cases reported Wednesday, March 18, 2020

CountyCases
Bolivar2
Coahoma2
DeSoto1
Hancock1
Harrison3
Madison1
Pearl River2
Perry1
Total13

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCases
Bolivar2
Coahoma2
Copiah2
DeSoto1
Forrest3
Hancock2
Harrison4
Hinds6
Jackson1
Leflore4
Madison1
Monroe1
Pearl River4
Perry1
Total34

