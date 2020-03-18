13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 34 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 13 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new cases were reported in Bolivar, Coahoma, Desoto, Hancock, Harrison, Madison, Pearl River, and Perry counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34.

Mississippi Cases

New cases reported Wednesday, March 18, 2020

County Cases Bolivar 2 Coahoma 2 DeSoto 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 3 Madison 1 Pearl River 2 Perry 1 Total 13

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Bolivar 2 Coahoma 2 Copiah 2 DeSoto 1 Forrest 3 Hancock 2 Harrison 4 Hinds 6 Jackson 1 Leflore 4 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Pearl River 4 Perry 1 Total 34

