Austin airport tests out new autonomous vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is testing out a new autonomous vehicle that will help transport passengers coming to visit the city.

The car is made by French tech-company Easy Mile. It will take passengers from arrivals to the rental car area in the upper level of Garage 1. The trip is a little over 110 yards.

The car will be here for six months for its pilot program. After that, ABIA will evaluate if it wants to scrap it or keep it. For now, the public can use it.

The car does have one person assigned to stay inside to help passengers with luggage, and in case there is an emergency. There is a kill-switch inside should something happen to the vehicle.

The car is designed to stay on a pre-programmed track.