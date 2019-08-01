Police search for suspect accused of binding man with zip-ties and robbing him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man has been arrested and police are searching for another in connection to an October 2018 robbery in south Austin where the victim was restrained with zip-ties and held at gunpoint.

Austin police were called to the scene of a robbery on October 26, 2018 at Cupid Drive. The victims told officers two unknown suspects entered their home and robbed them. The suspects were described as white men, both around 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing jeans and a mask over their faces.

According to one of the victims, on the night of the robbery, he returned home to find the two suspects in his bedroom each pointing a semi-automatic handgun at his head. He said he was then struck in the side of the head and his hands zip-tied behind his back.

As this was going on, the second victim said he was in his room watching a movie. He said he heard a strange noise, but before he could check to see what it was, one of the suspects entered his room, pointed a gun at him and forced him out. The victim said the suspect then forced him into the bathroom and made him empty his pockets. Out of fear, he gave the suspect his car keys, wallet, cell phone and swiss army knife.

The first victim who was bound by zip-ties told police one of the suspects fired a shot near his head and asked him “where are the guns?” The victim said he pointed with his foot to his closet were he kept multiple rifles and handguns. He said the suspects took the guns along with his wallet and left.

In February 2019, the investigating officer was contacted by a detective with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The detective said as he was working a separate home invasion case a confidential informant gave him information about the robbery on Cupid Drive. The victim told police that they learned about the two suspects from a mutual friend. The suspects were identified as Jeremy Parsons, 32, and Tyler Hensley, 32.

Parsons was arrested in Fayette County. Police obtained a search warrant for his phone and say they discovered messages and photographs related to the Cupid Drive Robbery. Some of the messages showed Parsons was trying to sell the guns.

According to police, other messages on the phone showed a conversation between Parsons and Hensley discussing a future robbery of a jewelry store.

Police made contact with the mutual friend of the victim. He told police he recently sold a car to one of the victims. During the sale, he was joined by Parsons. He said the victim told Parsons about his collection of antique guns which seemed to pique Parsons’ interest.

Other messages on Parsons’ phone led investigators to a third suspect. Officers made contact with the suspect who admitted to driving Parsons and Hensley to the victim’s home to “scope it out.” He said he also gave Parsons a Dewalt angle grinder in case he needed to open a safe.

Police are still looking for Hensley. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.