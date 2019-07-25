Rep. Chip Roy vs. Wendy Davis likely to be marquee Texas race for Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The marquee race for Congress in the state will likely be in Central Texas. Former state senator and candidate for Governor Wendy Davis will take on incumbent conservative Congressman Chip Roy in the 21st Congressional District in Texas.

The district goes from Austin, far out into the Texas Hill Country, and down South to San Antonio. In 2018, Chip Roy defeated Democrat Joseph Kopser by 9,200 votes, only around three percent.

In her first campaign event, Wendy Davis came to Austin Java in south Austin as part of a “listening tour.” The topic Thursday: health care, and her support of a “public option,” allowing people to buy into Medicare.

Davis says people “deserve the option to buy into a medicare system that’s going to create a competitive driver across the marketplace and is going to provide them with the kind of coverage that they need.”

Will TX-21 be different this year?

“Traditionally in Presidential turnout years, we do see a greater lift in Democratic turnout. I expect that’s going to happen here,” said Davis, when asked by KXAN what will be different this year.

This race will likely be one of the most expensive races for Congress in the state. According to the Federal Election Commission, incumbent Congressman Roy has raised $550,000 dollars this year, bringing his total bank account to $655,000.

Davis announced on twitter earlier this week that her campaign raised $250,000 in its first day. This comes after a fundraiser in D.C. with top Democrats. According to our media partners at the Texas Tribune, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other high ranking democrats invited supporters to meet her last week.

Her quest to oust Tea party conservative Congressman Chip Roy will draw millions of political dollars into Texas because the country will be watching, according to Ross Ramsey, executive editor of the Texas Tribune.

“This race and this district is going to be one of the measures of whether politics in Texas is changing or whether politics in 2018 in Texas was just weird,” said Ramsey.

Bob Salera, spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee told KXAN “It’s beyond parody that Wendy Davis is attempting to make her political comeback in a district she lost by 20 points last time around (in her 2014 unsuccessful race for Governor) Texans resoundingly rejected Davis and her socialist agenda five years ago, and will do so again in 2020.”

“I think people see exactly what Republican representation has gotten them to date. I think people are anxious to elect people who are going to be true problem solvers,” said Davis.

Roy’s campaign did not respond to a request to comment on Davis launching her campaign.