Police identify victim of southeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Tuesday in southeast Austin.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6900 block of Bitterroot Trail at 10:39 p.m. At the scene, police located the victim, 21-year-old Luis Gerardo Gayton, with life-threatening injuries. He was brought to St. David’s Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries at 11:30 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated by Austin homicide detectives. They are interviewing witnesses for more information. The Travis County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or text “Tip 103” along with your message to CRIMES, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov