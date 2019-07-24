Video shows Yellowstone bison charging, launching 9-year-old girl into air

WYOMING (KXAN) — A terrifying moment was caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park Monday when a bull bison launched a 9-year-old Florida girl through the air.

The video shows people near the bison before it suddenly charges, knocking the girl off her feet and into the air. According to park officials, the girl is OK. She was assessed by emergency medical staff and later released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

Park rangers say this incident is an important reminder that wildlife is, in fact, wild. They said when an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, people should give it space. Stay 25 yards away from all large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.