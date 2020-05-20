10 cases of anti-viral drug remdesivir to be distributed to Austin-area hospitals

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute 10 cases of the anti-viral drug remdesivir to Austin-area hospitals to help treat coronavirus patients, Gov. Abbott announced.

The cases of the drug haves been provided to the DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to Abbott, DSHS distributed an initial 30 cases of the drug to hospitals across the state last week. The supply is due in part thanks to a donation from the drug maker Gilead.

“The state of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Abbott.

“I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.”

According to research from medical professionals, remdesivir has shown success in early trials in speeding up the recovery time for those hospitalized with COVID-19. The strategy for distributing the drug is based on the number of patients in the hospitals and in intensive care in each region. The distribution number is also dependent on the number of intensive care beds by hospital.

Based on tests, patients who were administered remdesivir had an average recovery time of 11 days instead of 15 from patients who were given a placebo.

Use of the drug will be determined by medical staff at each hospital where it is distributed. It must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

Counties included in the distrubution include six hospitals in Travis County, three hospitals in Williamson County, and one hospital in Hays County.