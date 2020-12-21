1 person with potentially serious injuries after car crash, fire in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday on Farm to Market Road 620.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews responded to the 10300 block of FM 620 around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a car that crashed into trees and was on fire. The crash was south of the Anderson Mill area near Buckner Road and Boulder Lane.

ATCEMS said just one person was involved in the crash, and they were taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock.

A car crashed into trees and caught fire early Monday morning on FM 620 in northwest Austin. One person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

