AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a driver hit a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

It happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard just before 4 p.m. Saturday. The busy intersection in east Austin is surrounded by businesses.

#ATCEMSMedics on scene Oak Springs/Airport (15:27) vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Adult patient, trauma alert. Treatment & prep for transport underway. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 11, 2021

It comes the day after two TxDOT road workers were hit and killed on the I-35 northbound frontage road in southeast Austin.