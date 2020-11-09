1 suspect arrested in deadly October shooting in north Austin, another on the run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young man was arrested and a juvenile is on the run after another man was shot dead last month in what is believed to be an attempted robbery, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said 18-year-old Richard Speed was arrested on capital murder charges in Round Rock for allegedly shooting and killing 38-year-old Jose Francisco Galeano Antunez on Oct. 30. His bond is set at $200,000.

Police said shots fired calls for the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue came in to Austin 911 on that Friday around 6:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Antunez shot, APD said. Austin-Travis County EMS tried to save him, but he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead on scene at 7:11 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Initial details from detectives said two males in a maroon sedan were driving down Carpenter when they stopped to try and sell Antunez and his friends weed.

Antunez declined, and the suspects drove around the corner, APD said. A few seconds later, the suspects, one of whom was armed, came up behind the group in an attempt to rob them.

Antunez was shot during the fight that followed, APD said. The witnesses nor Antunez knew the suspects.

On Nov. 7, a warrant for capital murder was issued for Speed, after he was identified to be the driver of the sedan, according to APD. A second suspect, a juvenile, has not been taken into custody yet. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who is described as:

A Black male with a light skin tone, estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall

Heavy set

Last seen wearing a white or light-colored short sleeve shirt

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the altercation to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.