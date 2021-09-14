1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting leads to crash in north Austin

A person was shot and it led to a car crash Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has life-threatening injuries after “a shooting that led to a wreck” Tuesday in north Austin, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Cameron Rd. near the intersection with Rutherford Lane. APD said it responded to the call at 9:17 a.m. after it received a report of a shooting.

ATCEMS did not say if the injured person had a gunshot wound or was injured in the ensuing crash.

Traffic in the area is blocked as emergency crews respond to the situation. Please avoid the area if you can.

We will have more information on the situation when it becomes available.