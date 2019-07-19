1 person shot inside east Austin apartment

Police tape marks off an area where Austin Police are investigating a shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in serious condition Friday morning with potentially life threatening injuries after they were shot inside an apartment in east Austin.

Austin Police say family members found the victim at an apartment Thursday just before midnight. This was at the RARE Apartments on 6407 Springdale Road.

EMS crews rushed the victim to the hospital.

APD have not yet said what may have led to the shooting. A crime scene van was on scene throughout the morning hours as detectives continued to investigate.