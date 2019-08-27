Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man is in the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Crews.

ATCEMS tweeted they responded to a call just before midnight of a man in his 30s with a reported gunshot wound at the 1600 block of Rutland Drive.

ATCEMS said they transported the man to a local trauma center.

No word yet on a suspect, but Austin Police watch commander said multiple people left the area.

APD said the incident occurred in a parking lot of an apartment complex between two vehicles. Police cleared the scene just before 3:30 a.m.