AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult is dead after a crash involving a dump truck Monday afternoon in Spicewood, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. Monday at 1002 South Pace Bend Road. ATCEMS and the Pedernales Fire Department responded to the incident.

Expect road closures and traffic delays as investigators work in the area, ATCEMS says.