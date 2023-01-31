HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the City of Hutto said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Hutto Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cassandra Drive in the Lakeside Estates neighborhood, the city said.

According to the city, police found two people with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to the hospital where one person died and the other is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident remained under investigation by HPD Tuesday.