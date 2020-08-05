UConn the first FBS school to cancel football season due to COVID-19

Connecticut offensive lineman Matt Peart (65) walks off of Rentschler Field for the last time after losing to East Carolina during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

STORRS, Connecticut (KXAN) — The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Wednesday. They are the first Division I FBS-level college football team to cancel its season entirely.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” said the school’s athletics director, David Benedict. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

The school competes in the American Athletic Conference, which includes both the University of Houston and Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Conference officials are expected to announce league-wide schedule plans sometime Wednesday.

The Big 12 Conference released plans for its schedule in 2020 on Monday, allowing teams a full nine-game conference slate with a “plus-1” game to end the season.