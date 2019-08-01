Texas ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

NCAA

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas State v Texas_561248

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are starting the 2019 season right where they ended 2018 in the polls— with a top ten national ranking.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 10 in the 2019 debut of the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday.

After beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Texas (10-4) ended last season with loads of momentum and the No. 10 final ranking in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson earned top honors as the defending national champions ahead of Alabama. Oklahoma opened at No. 4 and Texas A&M starts the season at No. 11, right behind the Longhorns.

This is Texas’ first top ten preseason ranking since the 2010 season.

The Longhorns opens practice for the 2019 season Friday with the season opener against Louisiana Tech 30 days away.

Full Top 25 Rankings

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Washington
  13. Oregon
  14. Penn State
  15. Utah
  16. Auburn
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Central Florida
  19. Iowa
  20. Michigan State
  21. Washington State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Stanford
  24. Iowa State
  25. Northwestern

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss