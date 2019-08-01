Texas ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are starting the 2019 season right where they ended 2018 in the polls— with a top ten national ranking.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 10 in the 2019 debut of the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday.

After beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Texas (10-4) ended last season with loads of momentum and the No. 10 final ranking in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson earned top honors as the defending national champions ahead of Alabama. Oklahoma opened at No. 4 and Texas A&M starts the season at No. 11, right behind the Longhorns.

This is Texas’ first top ten preseason ranking since the 2010 season.

The Longhorns opens practice for the 2019 season Friday with the season opener against Louisiana Tech 30 days away.

Full Top 25 Rankings