Charli Collier named second team AP All-American

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) battles TCU forward Yummy Morris (5) for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas jr. forward Charli Collier earned some national recognition on Wednesday when she earned a spot as a second team AP All-American.

She’s the 13th player in program history to earn All-American honors, and the first since 2018 to do so.

This year, she is far and away the leading scorer for the Longhorns, averaging over 20 points per game, and with her 11.7 rebounds per game, she’s averaging a double-double. Overall this season, her 17 double-doubles are tied for third most in the NCAA.

After Texas wrapped up the regular season, Collier announced she was skipping her senior season to enter the WNBA Draft, where the Dallas Wings are expected to take her with the first overall pick.

“I know the decision that I made is the decision that I wanted to make and know that it was the right time to,” Collier said.

But despite that announcement, she insists it won’t take her attention away from Texas trying to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m fully focused on this season right now,” Collier said. “But right now, I know what I’ll have to do next. So right now, I just gotta focus on now and win as many games as I can. Just be the leader that I am for this team. Compete well, do what I’m supposed to do, do my job and help me and my team compete for a championship.”

The Longhorns play Bradley on Monday night in San Marcos.